Kingfisher Capital LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 168 stocks valued at a total of $356.00Mil. The top holdings were SQQQ(5.62%), SPXS(5.39%), and AAPL(3.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kingfisher Capital LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Kingfisher Capital LLC bought 321,671 shares of NAS:SQQQ for a total holding of 326,011. The trade had a 5.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.65.

On 11/01/2022, PROSHARES TRUST traded for a price of $53.445 per share and a market cap of $4.27Bil. The stock has returned 58.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PROSHARES TRUST has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 649,748 shares in ARCA:SPXS, giving the stock a 5.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.58 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear -3X Shares traded for a price of $22.96 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned 22.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear -3X Shares has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 362,583-share investment in NAS:VTIP. Previously, the stock had a 5.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.61 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.707 per share and a market cap of $18.20Bil. The stock has returned -2.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 478,084-share investment in ARCA:SDOW. Previously, the stock had a 5.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.34 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 -3x Shares traded for a price of $28.99 per share and a market cap of $498.65Mil. The stock has returned 3.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 -3x Shares has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IAU by 271,006 shares. The trade had a 2.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.77.

On 11/01/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $31.27 per share and a market cap of $24.24Bil. The stock has returned -8.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

