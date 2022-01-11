Summit Creek Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 69 stocks valued at a total of $726.00Mil. The top holdings were ADUS(3.63%), WNS(3.39%), and DSGX(3.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought 355,852 shares of NAS:GDYN for a total holding of 602,925. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $18.95.

On 11/01/2022, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc traded for a price of $13.58 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned -53.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -341.28 and a price-sales ratio of 3.26.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LMAT by 127,622 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.97.

On 11/01/2022, LeMaitre Vascular Inc traded for a price of $42.9265 per share and a market cap of $942.54Mil. The stock has returned -17.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.70, a price-book ratio of 3.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.05 and a price-sales ratio of 5.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ROAD by 274,626 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.22.

On 11/01/2022, Construction Partners Inc traded for a price of $31.325 per share and a market cap of $1.65Bil. The stock has returned -15.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Construction Partners Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 101.03, a price-book ratio of 3.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced their investment in NAS:EXLS by 28,802 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $163.17.

On 11/01/2022, ExlService Holdings Inc traded for a price of $184.14 per share and a market cap of $6.08Bil. The stock has returned 49.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ExlService Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-book ratio of 8.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.87 and a price-sales ratio of 4.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought 60,162 shares of NYSE:BOOT for a total holding of 292,819. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.02.

On 11/01/2022, Boot Barn Holdings Inc traded for a price of $55.63 per share and a market cap of $1.65Bil. The stock has returned -48.70% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-book ratio of 2.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

