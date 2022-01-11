Monashee Investment Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 45 stocks valued at a total of $254.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(34.42%), VTI(33.51%), and GOSS(3.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Monashee Investment Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Monashee Investment Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 722,400 shares. The trade had a 49.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $193.3899 per share and a market cap of $260.24Bil. The stock has returned -17.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 327,000 shares in NAS:QQQ, giving the stock a 34.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $301.34 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $275.175 per share and a market cap of $151.95Bil. The stock has returned -28.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 693,477 shares in NAS:GOSS, giving the stock a 3.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.41 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Gossamer Bio Inc traded for a price of $10.89 per share and a market cap of $1.03Bil. The stock has returned -13.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gossamer Bio Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -5.03.

The guru established a new position worth 65,000 shares in NYSE:PM, giving the stock a 2.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.37 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Philip Morris International Inc traded for a price of $91.88 per share and a market cap of $142.15Bil. The stock has returned 3.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Philip Morris International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.22 and a price-sales ratio of 4.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 250,000 shares in NYSE:CRBG, giving the stock a 1.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.57 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Corebridge Financial Inc traded for a price of $22.82 per share and a market cap of $14.71Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corebridge Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.31, a price-book ratio of 1.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.24 and a price-sales ratio of 0.93.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

