Clearwater Capital Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 155 stocks valued at a total of $724.00Mil. The top holdings were DGRW(8.70%), NEAR(8.05%), and LRGF(5.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Clearwater Capital Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Clearwater Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:ICSH by 489,168 shares. The trade had a 3.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.86.

On 11/01/2022, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.85 per share and a market cap of $7.03Bil. The stock has returned -0.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Clearwater Capital Advisors, LLC bought 612,260 shares of ARCA:GSIE for a total holding of 726,250. The trade had a 2.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.64.

On 11/01/2022, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF traded for a price of $26.49 per share and a market cap of $2.60Bil. The stock has returned -23.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Clearwater Capital Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:INTF by 608,286 shares. The trade had a 1.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.39.

On 11/01/2022, iShares International Equity Factor ETF traded for a price of $22.3576 per share and a market cap of $747.83Mil. The stock has returned -21.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Clearwater Capital Advisors, LLC bought 239,823 shares of NAS:IGSB for a total holding of 502,663. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.28.

On 11/01/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.9414 per share and a market cap of $21.13Bil. The stock has returned -8.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 235,697 shares in ARCA:JAGG, giving the stock a 1.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.54 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $44.78 per share and a market cap of $1.09Bil. The stock has returned -15.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

