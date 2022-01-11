CREATIVE FINANCIAL DESIGNS INC /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P O BOX 2244 KOKOMO, IN 46904-2244

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1323 stocks valued at a total of $611.00Mil. The top holdings were STIP(4.20%), VTV(3.53%), and SPSB(3.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CREATIVE FINANCIAL DESIGNS INC /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CREATIVE FINANCIAL DESIGNS INC /ADV bought 264,508 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 267,021. The trade had a 4.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.03.

On 11/01/2022, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $97.175 per share and a market cap of $12.09Bil. The stock has returned -2.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

CREATIVE FINANCIAL DESIGNS INC /ADV reduced their investment in ARCA:SPIP by 503,374 shares. The trade had a 2.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.06.

On 11/01/2022, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF traded for a price of $25.6742 per share and a market cap of $2.37Bil. The stock has returned -11.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, CREATIVE FINANCIAL DESIGNS INC /ADV bought 437,467 shares of ARCA:SPSB for a total holding of 726,541. The trade had a 2.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.58.

On 11/01/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.045 per share and a market cap of $7.09Bil. The stock has returned -5.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 235,506-share investment in BATS:FLDR. Previously, the stock had a 1.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.38 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF traded for a price of $49.14 per share and a market cap of $202.66Mil. The stock has returned -2.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

CREATIVE FINANCIAL DESIGNS INC /ADV reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHP by 180,723 shares. The trade had a 1.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $55.01.

On 11/01/2022, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF traded for a price of $52.1401 per share and a market cap of $14.22Bil. The stock has returned -11.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.