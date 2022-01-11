Acuitas Investments, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 41 stocks valued at a total of $104.00Mil. The top holdings were TRC(5.11%), FC(4.87%), and INBK(4.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Acuitas Investments, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 109,302 shares in NYSE:FC, giving the stock a 4.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $39.84 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Franklin Covey Co traded for a price of $50.89 per share and a market cap of $707.18Mil. The stock has returned 20.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Franklin Covey Co has a price-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-book ratio of 9.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.85 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 138,357 shares in NAS:SILC, giving the stock a 4.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.68 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Silicom Ltd traded for a price of $44.7986 per share and a market cap of $297.95Mil. The stock has returned 6.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Silicom Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-book ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 191,246-share investment in NAS:USAK. Previously, the stock had a 3.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.28 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, USA Truck Inc traded for a price of $31.71 per share and a market cap of $286.46Mil. The stock has returned 123.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, USA Truck Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-book ratio of 2.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.65 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Acuitas Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SOI by 278,368 shares. The trade had a 2.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.03.

On 11/01/2022, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc traded for a price of $11.54 per share and a market cap of $378.70Mil. The stock has returned 50.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-book ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.05 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Acuitas Investments, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:PTEN by 198,853 shares. The trade had a 2.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.77.

On 11/01/2022, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc traded for a price of $18.285 per share and a market cap of $3.97Bil. The stock has returned 108.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

