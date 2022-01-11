Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 88 stocks valued at a total of $702.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHD(12.75%), MSFT(6.76%), and SCHB(5.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHD by 122,638 shares. The trade had a 1.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 11/01/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $74.04 per share and a market cap of $40.50Bil. The stock has returned -1.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC bought 194,286 shares of ARCA:SCHA for a total holding of 244,215. The trade had a 1.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.71.

On 11/01/2022, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $42.145 per share and a market cap of $13.67Bil. The stock has returned -20.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC bought 60,359 shares of ARCA:XLU for a total holding of 63,259. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.86.

On 11/01/2022, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $67.14 per share and a market cap of $15.57Bil. The stock has returned 2.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 54,698 shares in ARCA:XLP, giving the stock a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.87 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $72.56 per share and a market cap of $15.59Bil. The stock has returned 4.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Asset Advisors Investment Management, LLC bought 81,976 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 984,567. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.5.

On 11/01/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $45.3044 per share and a market cap of $20.16Bil. The stock has returned -17.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

