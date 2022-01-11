Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2401 NW BOCA RATON BLVD BOCA RATON, FL 33431

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 68 stocks valued at a total of $170.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(14.24%), ITOT(9.79%), and SCHF(7.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SHY by 192,016 shares. The trade had a 8.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.09.

On 11/01/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.815 per share and a market cap of $29.22Bil. The stock has returned -5.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 280,434 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 444,468. The trade had a 4.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.39.

On 11/01/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $30.0201 per share and a market cap of $25.99Bil. The stock has returned -23.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IXUS by 134,710 shares. The trade had a 3.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.68.

On 11/01/2022, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $53.37 per share and a market cap of $25.86Bil. The stock has returned -25.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 7,848 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 18,599. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 11/01/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $384.69 per share and a market cap of $367.12Bil. The stock has returned -15.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:RSP by 16,032 shares. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.49.

On 11/01/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $140.1 per share and a market cap of $30.92Bil. The stock has returned -10.38% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.