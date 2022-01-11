GYL Financial Synergies, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

65 Memorial Rd, Ste 530 West Hartford, CT 06107

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 190 stocks valued at a total of $367.00Mil. The top holdings were QUAL(17.98%), SPY(7.07%), and VIG(4.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GYL Financial Synergies, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, GYL Financial Synergies, LLC bought 55,575 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 97,773. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 11/01/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.69 per share and a market cap of $28.88Bil. The stock has returned -10.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, GYL Financial Synergies, LLC bought 273,937 shares of ARCA:DIAL for a total holding of 362,732. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.78.

On 11/01/2022, Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF traded for a price of $16.78 per share and a market cap of $584.12Mil. The stock has returned -18.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, GYL Financial Synergies, LLC bought 41,300 shares of BATS:VFQY for a total holding of 97,117. The trade had a 1.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.01.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $107.005 per share and a market cap of $201.71Mil. The stock has returned -13.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

GYL Financial Synergies, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:QUAL by 17,058 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $116.43.

On 11/01/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $112.44 per share and a market cap of $17.66Bil. The stock has returned -19.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, GYL Financial Synergies, LLC bought 152,362 shares of ARCA:PGX for a total holding of 194,550. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.42.

On 11/01/2022, Invesco Preferred ETF traded for a price of $11.2018 per share and a market cap of $4.77Bil. The stock has returned -21.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Preferred ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.