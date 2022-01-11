DAGCO, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 87 stocks valued at a total of $159.00Mil. The top holdings were DGRO(8.75%), VYM(6.99%), and IVV(5.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DAGCO, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 202,132-share investment in NAS:ISTB. Previously, the stock had a 4.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.02 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $45.8342 per share and a market cap of $5.04Bil. The stock has returned -8.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 111,795-share investment in ARCA:BSV. Previously, the stock had a 4.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.21 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $74.4242 per share and a market cap of $37.47Bil. The stock has returned -7.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 138,939-share investment in NAS:SLQD. Previously, the stock had a 3.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.23 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E traded for a price of $47.165 per share and a market cap of $2.97Bil. The stock has returned -6.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, DAGCO, INC. bought 72,403 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 84,486. The trade had a 2.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.31.

On 11/01/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $74.04 per share and a market cap of $40.50Bil. The stock has returned -1.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 45,408-share investment in NAS:VCSH. Previously, the stock had a 1.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.92 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $73.845 per share and a market cap of $38.28Bil. The stock has returned -8.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

