Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1063 stocks valued at a total of $356.00Mil. The top holdings were DGRW(13.60%), JCPB(6.22%), and TOTL(5.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought 120,802 shares of ARCA:XLB for a total holding of 120,822. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.83.

On 11/01/2022, Materials Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $74.321 per share and a market cap of $5.24Bil. The stock has returned -11.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Materials Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLI by 86,051 shares. The trade had a 2.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.69.

On 11/01/2022, Industrial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $94.22 per share and a market cap of $12.81Bil. The stock has returned -8.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Industrial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:AZBA by 71,746 shares. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.96.

On 11/01/2022, AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF traded for a price of $25.9877 per share and a market cap of $58.58Mil. The stock has returned -3.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Apr ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.38.

During the quarter, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought 38,738 shares of ARCA:XLF for a total holding of 278,341. The trade had a 0.33% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.9.

On 11/01/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $34.075 per share and a market cap of $31.43Bil. The stock has returned -13.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought 17,252 shares of ARCA:USFR for a total holding of 265,054. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.99.

On 11/01/2022, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund traded for a price of $50.285 per share and a market cap of $7.37Bil. The stock has returned 1.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

