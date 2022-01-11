HARBOR INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1381 stocks valued at a total of $607.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.47%), AMZN(5.10%), and MSFT(3.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HARBOR INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, HARBOR INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC bought 39,860 shares of NAS:MAR for a total holding of 50,987. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.75.

On 11/01/2022, Marriott International Inc traded for a price of $160.325 per share and a market cap of $52.14Bil. The stock has returned -0.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marriott International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-book ratio of 29.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.36 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, HARBOR INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC bought 7,753 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 12,299. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $363.71.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $353.51 per share and a market cap of $263.79Bil. The stock has returned -15.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, HARBOR INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC bought 15,626 shares of NAS:DVY for a total holding of 30,002. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.53.

On 11/01/2022, iShares Select Dividend ETF traded for a price of $118.775 per share and a market cap of $21.73Bil. The stock has returned 2.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Select Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, HARBOR INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC bought 11,949 shares of ARCA:VYM for a total holding of 17,008. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.33.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF traded for a price of $106.7 per share and a market cap of $48.82Bil. The stock has returned 1.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 20,614 shares in ARCA:JPST, giving the stock a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.87 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.005 per share and a market cap of $22.55Bil. The stock has returned 0.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

