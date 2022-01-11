PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

22932 EL TORO RD LAKE FOREST, CA 92630

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 33 stocks valued at a total of $189.00Mil. The top holdings were QQQ(10.03%), PHB(9.59%), and GOVT(9.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 30,586 shares in NYSE:TGT, giving the stock a 2.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.1 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $164.61 per share and a market cap of $75.70Bil. The stock has returned -34.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-book ratio of 7.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK, INC. bought 3,974 shares of NYSE:XOM for a total holding of 9,467. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.3.

On 11/01/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $111.1487 per share and a market cap of $457.57Bil. The stock has returned 74.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-book ratio of 2.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 45.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.91 and a price-sales ratio of 1.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, PRUDENT INVESTORS NETWORK, INC. bought 913 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 70,903. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 11/01/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $275.175 per share and a market cap of $151.95Bil. The stock has returned -28.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 2,000 shares in NAS:PNQI, giving the stock a 0.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $128.81 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio traded for a price of $114.68 per share and a market cap of $425.46Mil. The stock has returned -53.60% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares NASDAQ Internet Portfolio has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 4,536 shares in NAS:VTIP, giving the stock a 0.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.61 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.707 per share and a market cap of $18.20Bil. The stock has returned -2.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.