Howard Wealth Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

22 Williamsburg Circle Madison, CT 06443

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 114 stocks valued at a total of $141.00Mil. The top holdings were MINT(7.17%), VYM(6.45%), and VUG(5.20%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Howard Wealth Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 31,567 shares in ARCA:VIG, giving the stock a 3.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $148.19 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $148.191 per share and a market cap of $62.73Bil. The stock has returned -8.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 257,066 shares in ARCA:PGX, giving the stock a 2.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $12.42 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Invesco Preferred ETF traded for a price of $11.2018 per share and a market cap of $4.77Bil. The stock has returned -21.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Preferred ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 37,401 shares in ARCA:VT, giving the stock a 2.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $87.52 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $84.12 per share and a market cap of $22.57Bil. The stock has returned -20.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 103,719 shares in ARCA:BKLN, giving the stock a 1.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.64 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Invesco Senior Loan ETF traded for a price of $20.775 per share and a market cap of $3.71Bil. The stock has returned -2.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Howard Wealth Management, LLC bought 14,683 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 36,869. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/01/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $149.8426 per share and a market cap of $2,385.74Bil. The stock has returned 1.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-book ratio of 47.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.86 and a price-sales ratio of 6.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.