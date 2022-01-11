SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 83 stocks valued at a total of $287.00Mil. The top holdings were BKLC(14.79%), BKAG(13.38%), and SPTS(9.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 95,443 shares in ARCA:IAU, giving the stock a 1.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.77 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $31.2594 per share and a market cap of $24.24Bil. The stock has returned -8.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC bought 43,423 shares of ARCA:BKLC for a total holding of 638,749. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.27.

On 11/01/2022, BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF traded for a price of $70.78 per share and a market cap of $436.53Mil. The stock has returned -17.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC bought 50,028 shares of ARCA:BKAG for a total holding of 927,842. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.21.

On 11/01/2022, BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF traded for a price of $40.7199 per share and a market cap of $372.50Mil. The stock has returned -15.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 47,744-share investment in NAS:FOCS. Previously, the stock had a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.16 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Focus Financial Partners Inc traded for a price of $35 per share and a market cap of $2.29Bil. The stock has returned -45.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Focus Financial Partners Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-book ratio of 2.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

SENTINEL PENSION ADVISORS INC reduced their investment in ARCA:AGG by 14,940 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $100.7.

On 11/01/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.8 per share and a market cap of $76.54Bil. The stock has returned -15.59% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

