swisspartners Advisors Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 25 stocks valued at a total of $102.00Mil. The top holdings were ABBV(11.70%), STLA(8.03%), and VLO(7.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 159,720 shares in NAS:LSXMA, giving the stock a 5.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $40.29 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Liberty SiriusXM Group traded for a price of $42.93 per share and a market cap of $13.95Bil. The stock has returned -15.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty SiriusXM Group has a price-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-book ratio of 1.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.19 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 116,730 shares in NYSE:DOW, giving the stock a 5.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.7 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Dow Inc traded for a price of $47.285 per share and a market cap of $33.37Bil. The stock has returned -12.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-book ratio of 1.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

swisspartners Advisors Ltd reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 22,250 shares. The trade had a 3.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 11/01/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $153.3401 per share and a market cap of $48.78Bil. The stock has returned -8.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Gold Shares ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

swisspartners Advisors Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 14,204 shares. The trade had a 1.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $143.5.

On 11/01/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $146.58 per share and a market cap of $259.45Bil. The stock has returned 32.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-book ratio of 17.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.99 and a price-sales ratio of 4.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

swisspartners Advisors Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:VLO by 17,010 shares. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.04.

On 11/01/2022, Valero Energy Corp traded for a price of $129.445 per share and a market cap of $49.88Bil. The stock has returned 70.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Valero Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-book ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.69 and a price-sales ratio of 0.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

