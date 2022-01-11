Mattern Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1811 WAKARUSA DRIVE LAWRENCE, KS 66047

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 157 stocks valued at a total of $249.00Mil. The top holdings were DFAU(5.16%), MSFT(5.01%), and AAPL(4.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 24,612 shares in NYSE:RTX, giving the stock a 0.81% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $90.51 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Raytheon Technologies Corp traded for a price of $95.48 per share and a market cap of $140.30Bil. The stock has returned 10.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Raytheon Technologies Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.73 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought 28,435 shares of ARCA:DFNM for a total holding of 46,179. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.11.

On 11/01/2022, Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $46.575 per share and a market cap of $586.85Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 8,038 shares in NYSE:TGT, giving the stock a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.1 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, Target Corp traded for a price of $164.61 per share and a market cap of $75.70Bil. The stock has returned -34.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-book ratio of 7.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 3,719 shares in NAS:QQQ, giving the stock a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $301.34 during the quarter.

On 11/01/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $275.175 per share and a market cap of $151.95Bil. The stock has returned -28.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in NAS:RDVY by 16,880 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.79.

On 11/01/2022, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF traded for a price of $43.91 per share and a market cap of $8.14Bil. The stock has returned -11.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

