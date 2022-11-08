WILMINGTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (TSX-V:IB)(OTCQB:IAALF) ("IBC" or the "Company"), a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company, is pleased to announce that it is now supplying beryllium-aluminum alloy components under contract to L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX), for use in an undisclosed aerospace application. Details of the contract remain confidential.

IBC's Engineered Materials Division produces custom-designed, investment cast beryllium-aluminum ("BeAl") alloy components at its facility in Wilmington, Mass., for a variety of customers in the defense, aerospace, and commercial sectors. IBC's ability to manufacture near-net-shape BeAl products from its proprietary investment casting technology allows it to make these products faster, more efficiently, less expensively, and with less produced waste than its competition. In national defense applications, this has helped to save U.S. tax dollars in the procurement of defense systems that require BeAl components.

"IBC's investment cast beryllium-aluminum components offer a powerful set of unique characteristics that help our customers meet very demanding performance requirements in highly challenging operational environments," said Mark Doelling, President of IBC's Engineered Materials Division. "We are pleased to be able to supply L3Harris with the specialized beryllium-aluminum alloy components it needs."

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivers end-to-end solutions meeting our customers' mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across space, air, land, sea and cyber domains. L3Harris has more than $17 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. www.l3harris.com

About IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.

IBC is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC's Copper Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC's Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast® family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC's has production facilities in Indiana and Massachusetts. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

