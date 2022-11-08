Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Instil Bio, Inc. (“Instil Bio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TIL) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On October 31, 2022, before market hours, Instil Bio announced that it was voluntarily pausing enrollment in ongoing clinical trials due to “a recent decrease in the rate of successful manufacturing of ITIL-168, resulting in the inability to dose some patients whose individual product of ITIL-168 was not successfully manufactured.”

On this news, Instil Bio’s stock fell $1.95, or 37.1%, to close at $3.30 per share on October 31, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Instil Bio securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

