The CW Network LLC today named Beth Feldman as Senior Vice President of Network Communication, overseeing internal and external communication and program publicity. She will begin her new duties immediately and report to Dennis Miller, President of The CW. Feldman takes over the communications role from Paul Hewitt, who is leaving the network after 22 years.

Feldman joins The CW with nearly three decades of experience leading and executing mainstream, digital, and social media campaigns on behalf of leading television networks, film studios, consumer brands and authors. Throughout her career she launched major talk shows, primetime series, and high profile, well-known brands by developing groundbreaking media campaigns that generate media exposure and drive consumer and viewer awareness.

For the past 15 years, Feldman has served as a partner at Beyond PR Group, developing and executing successful digital media and influencer activation campaignson behalf of more than a dozen television series and syndicated talk shows from major television networks including: “The Talk,” “Survivor,” “The Good Wife,” “Mom,” “48 Hours,” “The Goldbergs,” “Dr. Ken,” and “Timeless,” among others. From 1996 to 2007, she held positions of increasing responsibility with the CBS Television Network and served as Vice President for the CBS Communications Group. As a leading network television communications professional, Feldman played an integral role in the media campaigns for Emmy award-winning television shows such as CBS’ hit series “CSI,” “The Amazing Race,” and the final season of “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

“Beth’s deep connection to the television entertainment industry and her vast experience creating successful promotional and awareness campaigns for a broad array of news, talk, and entertainment programming make her an invaluable resource for The CW,” said Miller. “She is an innovative and creative thinker and has well-established relationships with important media outlets across the country and here in Hollywood. I am looking forward to the energy she will bring to our communication efforts as she continues building on the solid foundation established by Paul Hewitt and his team during the last 22 years. We thank Paul for all his help and wish him well.”

In addition to her new duties with The CW, Feldman will continue in her current role as Executive Director of Communication for the Networks Division of Nexstar Media Inc., overseeing communications for NewsNation, multicast networks, and radio. In this role Feldman has overseen the media awareness campaigns regarding the expansion of programming at NewsNation, the launch of “Cuomo,” and the communication strategy for the network’s upcoming mid-term election coverage.

“I’m thrilled to be joining The CW Network, where I will be working alongside a team of industry veterans who are just as passionate about the broadcast entertainment industry as I am,” commented Feldman. “I look forward to supporting Dennis on the ground floor of this new venture and hope to infuse a sense of excitement and enthusiasm as we strive to reach viewers in strategic and inventive ways.”

Commenting on the transition, Hewitt said, “For the past 20 years, I have been incredibly fortunate to have played a role, albeit a small one, in helping shape, influence and even define popular culture with the series we created and shared with our passionate fans. This job has been an absolute gift, and I’m eternally grateful for all of my colleagues in our CW family, the producers and talent on the shows too many to list that I have had the pleasure of working alongside, and above all, a world-class PR team that I am proud to say has always been the best of the best in this industry. I’m looking forward to jumping headlong into the next chapter of my career, and I wish Dennis, Sean, Beth and everyone at The CW and Nexstar all of the best as they steer this network into its bold, new future.”

About The CW Network

The CW Network, LLC is America’s fifth major broadcast network, offering 14 hours of primetime programming, Monday through Sunday. The CW is 75%-owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. For more information about the network and its programming, visit www.cwtv.com.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across television, streaming and digital platforms, including nearly 300,000 hours of original video content each year. Nexstar owns America’s largest local broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with 200 owned or partner stations in 116 U.S. markets reaching 212 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national news and entertainment cable network reaching 70 million television homes, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including The Hill and BestReviews, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. In addition to delivering exceptional content and service to our communities, Nexstar provides premium multiplatform and video-on-demand advertising opportunities at scale for businesses and brands seeking to leverage the strong consumer engagement of our compelling content offering. For more information, please visit Nexstar.tv.

