Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANEB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance abuse disorder (the “Company” or “Anebulo”), today announced the appointment of Dr. Nat Calloway to its Board of Directors. Dr. Calloway will serve as a member of the Compensation Committee of the Board.

“We are very pleased to welcome Nat to the Anebulo Board,” said Simon Allen, Chief Executive Officer of Anebulo. “Nat’s deep experience within the investment community and strong healthcare background will be invaluable to Anebulo as we continue the development of ANEB-001.”

Dr. Calloway is an analyst and partner at 22NW, LP, a Seattle-based value fund specializing in small and microcap investments with a multi-year investment horizon, where he has been employed since June 2021. Dr. Calloway is the lead for 22NW, LP’s biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other healthcare investments, including Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prior to that, Dr. Calloway was the Associate Director of Healthcare Research for Edison Group from December 2015 to June 2021. He has a PhD in Chemistry and Chemical Biology from Cornell University, a Masters of Science in Chemistry from Columbia and completed a post-doctoral study in neuroscience at Weill Cornell Medical School. He has 10 scientific publications in the areas of physical chemistry, biochemistry and neuroscience.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication and substance abuse disorder. Its lead product candidate, ANEB-001, is currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial (www.clinicaltrials.gov%2Fct2%2Fshow%2FNCT05282797) to evaluate its utility in reversing the negative effects of acute cannabinoid intoxication within one hour of administration. This trial is being run in the Netherlands by the Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR). ANEB-001 is a competitive antagonist at the human cannabinoid receptor type 1 (CB1). For further information about Anebulo, please visit www.anebulo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including risks attendant to developing, testing and commercializing the company’s product candidates, and those described in Anebulo Pharmaceutical’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in other periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

