Marsh McLennan Agency (MMA), a subsidiary of Marsh, today announced the acquisition of Focus Insurance, a leading personal insurance brokerage firm based in Houston, Texas. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2001, Focus Insurance specializes in customized personal insurance programs throughout the United States. All Focus employees, including Vice President at Focus Mickie Comiskey, will be joining MMA.

“Focus Insurance puts individuals and families first, with a keen eye to customized solutions that protect their clients’ interests and assets,” commented Bill Henry, CEO of MMA’s Southwest region. “We are pleased to welcome Focus to MMA as we see continued growth and expansion in the region.”

Ms. Comiskey added: “Joining MMA is an opportunity for us to deliver even more comprehensive programs for clients by tapping into the resources made available through MMA’s private client group. We are thrilled to see our colleagues grow as part of the MMA team and bring our capabilities to the next level.”

About Marsh McLennan Agency

Marsh+McLennan+Agency+%28MMA%29 provides business insurance, employee health & benefits, retirement, and private client insurance solutions to organizations and individuals seeking limitless possibilities. With 9,000 colleagues and 170 offices across North America, MMA combines the personalized service model of a local consultant with the global resources of the world’s leading professional services firm, Marsh+McLennan (NYSE: MMC).

About Marsh

Marsh is the world’s leading insurance broker and risk advisor. With over 45,000 colleagues operating in more than 130 countries, Marsh serves commercial and individual clients with data-driven risk solutions and advisory services. Marsh is a business of Marsh+McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people. With annual revenue of over $20 billion, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment through four market-leading businesses: Marsh, Guy+Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver+Wyman. For more information, visit mmc.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter or subscribe to BRINK.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005499/en/