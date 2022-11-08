Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 08, 2022!

Devon Energy Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devon Energy Corp. (: DVN) today reported financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2022. The company’s earnings release, supplemental financial tables, updated guidance and related earnings presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Devon’s website, www.devonenergy.com.

The company’s third-quarter conference call will be held at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, and will serve primarily as a forum for analyst and investor questions and answers.

ABOUT DEVON ENERGY

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio headlined by a world-class acreage position in the Delaware Basin. Devon’s disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com

Investor ContactsMedia Contact
Scott Coody, 405-552-4735Lisa Adams, 405-228-1732
Chris Carr, 405-228-2496


ti?nf=ODY4Njc4OSM1MjM2OTg3IzIwMDQ1NDQ=
Devon-Energy-Corporation.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles