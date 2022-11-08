Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 08, 2022!

Asana to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, December 1, 2022

8 minutes ago
Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for organizations, announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 on Thursday, December 1, after the close of the U.S. markets.

In conjunction with the announcement, the company will host a webcast on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the financial results.

The live webcast and replay will be available on the Asana Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.asana.com.

About Asana

Asana helps organizations orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 131,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations in over 200 countries and territories. Global customers such as Amazon, Affirm, Japan Airlines, and Sky rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

