BURNABY, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( XENE, Financial), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will report its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.



Conference Call/Webcast Information: Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022 Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time) Listen-Only Audio Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s4tct434 Live Call Participant: Registration Link

To participate in the live call, please register using the following link (also noted above) to receive dial-in details and a unique PIN code: Register and receive dial-in details. The audio webcast will also be broadcast live on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website at investor.xenon-pharma.com and posted for replay following the event. The above-listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( XENE, Financial) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

