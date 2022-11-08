BEVERLY, Mass., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., ( LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG) (“LexaGene” or the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that has commercialized the MiQLab® System for automated multiplex PCR testing, announces that it has issued a 12% secured convertible note (the “Note”) to Meridian LGH Holdings 2, LLC, an affiliate of an insider of the Company, in the aggregate principal amount of up to USD$1,600,000. The Note matures on March 1, 2023.



The Note is secured against the assets of the Company and is guaranteed by the subsidiaries of the Company.

The Note and the underlying common shares of the Company upon exercise of the conversion rights attaching to the Note have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities referred to herein.

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that has commercialized the MiQLab System for fast and easy detection of pathogens and other molecular markers. The System is designed for on-site usage and uses real-time PCR chemistry. Our customers include biopharmaceutical companies, veterinary hospitals and reference laboratories. The MiQLab System delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection.

