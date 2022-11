SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, today declared a dividend on its common stock of $0.13 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on January 6, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 9, 2022.

About SITE Centers Corp.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company’s e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006238/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership