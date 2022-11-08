FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) ( ENVX), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today announced two major developments related to its laser program: a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with IPG Photonics Corporation ( IPGP), the leader in high-power fiber laser technology, to collaborate to develop cutting edge, next-generation laser tooling and methods to optimize battery cell manufacturing processes and productivity, and the appointment of Manuel Leonardo, an expert in the field of laser photonics, as Senior Staff Laser Engineer. Enovix believes these two developments will further accelerate its efforts to increase manufacturing productivity and product performance and enable the development of future products.



“Our manufacturing process has advanced significantly going from 30-watt lasers in 2018 to one kilowatt lasers today, which will be incorporated into the Gen2 systems,” said Ashok Lahiri, Co-Founder and CTO of Enovix. “Our process relies heavily on the unique capabilities and precision of laser patterning technology. Leveraging both industry gains in laser power, as well as proprietary advances in electrode processing techniques, over the last 15 months, Enovix has demonstrated a severalfold improvement in laser throughput in high volume production. We are pleased to work with world-leading organizations such as IPG Photonics and bring on experts in the field like Manuel to further enable our capabilities in these areas.”

The goals of the collaboration agreement with IPG and Enovix are to enable Enovix’ growth model and promote the transition from mechanical cutting to laser processing in the industry at large. The next-gen laser tooling equipment is intended to significantly advance Enovix’ efforts to scale.

“More and more battery manufacturers are adopting laser technology into their manufacturing process,” said Trevor Ness, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Strategic Business Development of IPG Photonics. “We believe Enovix is a leader in this area and we’re excited to continue working with them to bring advanced laser innovation to the battery industry.”

Enovix hired Manuel Leonardo to lead its laser photonics programs. He has been working with Enovix since April 2022 on its Technical Advisory Board. Leonardo has a proven track record of success bringing laser products from concept to market, designing cost-effective lasers and has comprehensive knowledge of laser physics. Prior to joining Enovix, Leonardo was Vice President of Laser Systems for VulcanForms, Inc. where he founded both manufacturing and R&D photonics groups since 2021. Prior to that, he was with IPG Photonics as Director of Engineering for its Silicon Valley Technology Center. From 2005 to 2013 he was Co-Founder and CTO of Mobius Photonics, Inc., which was acquired by IPG Photonics. He has held other leadership positions since 2003. Leonardo earned his bachelor's degree in physics from California State University in San Jose. He is an inventor on 13 patents and has filed six pending and provisional patents.

About Enovix

Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.

