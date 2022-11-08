Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced that its executives will present at three upcoming investor events.

Steven Woo, fellow and distinguished inventor, will present at:

Wells Fargo Expert Call on Compute Express Link (CXL) on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. PT

Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer, and Desmond Lynch, chief financial officer, will present at:

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 2:20 p.m. MT

Wells Fargo 6th Annual TMT Summit in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 1:50 p.m. PT

The presentations will be available through a webcast which can be accessed on the Rambus Investor Relations website at investor.rambus.com. A replay of the presentations will also be available on the website following the events.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

