Performant Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: PFMT) (the Company), a leading provider of technology-enabled payment integrity, eligibility, and related analytics services, announced today that the Company will report its third quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 pm (Eastern Time) that day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 800-954-0628 (domestic) or 212-231-2928 (international). A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call, through November 15, 2022 accessible by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic), or 412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 22021062.

The Company will also host a live webcast of its conference call which may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investors.performantcorp.com. A replay will be available on the website following the call.

ABOUT PERFORMANT HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS

Performant Healthcare Solutions is a leading provider of technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States with a focus in the healthcare payment integrity industry. Performant works with healthcare payers through claims auditing and eligibility-based (also known as coordination-of-benefits) services to identify improper payments. The Company engages clients in both government and commercial markets. The Company also has a call center which serves clients with complex consumer engagement needs. Clients of the Company typically operate in complex and highly regulated environments and contract for their payment integrity needs in order to reduce losses on improper healthcare payments.

Powered by a proprietary analytic platform and workflow technology, Performant also provides professional services related to the recovery effort, including reporting capabilities, support services, customer care and stakeholder training programs meant to mitigate future instances of improper payments. Founded in 1976, Performant is headquartered in Livermore, California.

To learn more, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.performanthealth.com.

