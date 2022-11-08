Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) today announced that it will report third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Mirum will host a conference call to discuss the third quarter financial results and recent corporate progress. Mirum will be joined by guest speaker Richard J. Thompson, M.D., professor of molecular hepatology Kings College, London to discuss LIVMARLI and the results from the MARCH Phase 3 study.

Conference call details:

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

8:00 a.m. ET / 5:00 a.m. PT

Dial-in:

U.S./Toll-Free: 1 844 200 6205

International: 1 929 526 1599

Passcode: 582604

You may also access the call via webcast by visiting the Events+%26amp%3B+Presentations+section on Mirum’s website. A replay of this webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of rare liver diseases. Mirum’s approved medication is LIVMARLI® (maralixibat) oral solution which is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome one year of age and older. In Europe, the European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion for LIVMARLI for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome two months of age and older. A decision by the European Commission is expected by year-end 2022.

Mirum’s late-stage pipeline includes two investigational treatments for debilitating liver diseases affecting children and adults. LIVMARLI, an oral ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor, is currently being evaluated in clinical trials for pediatric liver diseases and includes the MARCH Phase 3 clinical trial for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC) and the EMBARK Phase 2b clinical trial for patients with biliary atresia. In addition, Mirum has an expanded+access+program open across multiple countries for eligible patients with ALGS and PFIC.

Mirum’s second investigational treatment, volixibat, an oral IBAT inhibitor, is being evaluated in three potentially registrational studies including the VISTAS Phase 2b clinical trial for adults with primary sclerosing cholangitis, the OHANA Phase 2b clinical trial for pregnant women with intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy, and the VANTAGE Phase 2b clinical trial for adults with primary biliary cholangitis.

