November 1, 2022-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.264 per share on the Company’s outstanding common stock, par value $1 per share. The dividend is payable on December 30, 2022 to shareholders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on December 1, 2022.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005260/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership