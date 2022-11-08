American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) will report its third quarter 2022 results by press release on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

The company will also host a summary of AEO Inc.’s third quarter results with a live conference call that will be webcast on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:00am, Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling:

Domestic: (877) 407-0789

International: (201) 689-8562

A replay will be available following the call at:

Domestic: (844) 512-2921

International: (412) 317-6671

Conference ID number 13727574

The call will be archived and made available online in the Investor Relations section on AEO’s website, www.aeo-inc.com.

About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there’s REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 270 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries. In 2022, AEO released its first annual Building+a+Better+WorldESG report, which outlines two decades of ESG achievements through the company’s Planet, People and Practices initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.aeo-inc.com.

