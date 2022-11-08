LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) ( UNIT) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on December 30, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 16, 2022.



ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2022, Uniti owns approximately 133,000 fiber route miles, 7.8 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

