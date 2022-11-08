SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. ( UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by gross services volume (“GSV”), today announced that VP of Investor Relations Evan Barbosa will participate in investor meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:



J.P. Morgan Equity Opportunities Forum

Location: Miami, FL

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022

BTIG Technology Innovation Summit

Location: Virtual

Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Location: New York, NY

Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent, as measured by GSV. We serve everyone from one-person startups to over 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.3 billion on Upwork in 2021 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .