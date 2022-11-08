HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is scheduled to present at the following healthcare conferences:

November 8, 2022 at 9:50 am PST (12:50 pm EST) at the Credit Suisse 31st Annual Healthcare Conference held at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

November 16, 2022 at 8:40 am EST at the 4th Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference held at Nomura Office in New York, NY.

November 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm CST (3:00 pm EST) at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference held at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, TN.

