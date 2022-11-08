Quanterix+Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery through ultrasensitive biomarker detection, today announced it will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results. The call will begin at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. It will be hosted by Masoud Toloue, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Doyle, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer.

Quanterix will issue a press release regarding the third quarter 2022 earnings prior to the conference call. The press release will be posted on the Quanterix website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quanterix.com%2F.

Please click+here to pre-register for the conference call and obtain your dial in number and passcode. You can also visit this link to listen to the call via live webcast. You may also access the live webcast by visiting the News+%26amp%3B+Events page within the Investors section of the Quanterix website at www.quanterix.com. The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for one year following completion of the call.

About Quanterix

From discovery to diagnostics, Quanterix’s ultrasensitive biomarker detection is fueling breakthroughs only made possible through its unparalleled sensitivity and flexibility. The Company’s Simoa ® technology has delivered the gold standard for earlier biomarker detection in blood, serum or plasma, with the ability to quantify proteins that are far lower than the Level of Quantification (LoQ). Its industry-leading precision instruments, digital immunoassay technology and CLIA-certified Accelerator laboratory have supported research that advances disease understanding and management in neurology, oncology, immunology, cardiology and infectious disease. Quanterix has been a trusted partner of the scientific community for nearly two decades, powering researchpublished in more than 2,000 peer-reviewed journals. Find additional information about the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quanterix.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on Quanterix’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Quanterix’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

