Everspin Technologies, Inc. is pleased to announce that they have become a member of Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA), the voice of the global semiconductor industry.

“We are excited to become a member of GSA and look forward to collaborating with industry leaders to support our mutual missions of growth and innovation,” said Sanjeev Aggarwal, President and CEO, Everspin Technologies Inc. “Innovation has been the driver of our successful commercialization of MRAM technology, and we believe that by working with GSA we will foster even broader adoption.”

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the worldwide leader in designing, manufacturing, and commercializing of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) into markets and applications where data persistence and integrity, low latency, and security are paramount. With over 120 Million MRAM and STT-MRAM products deployed in data center, cloud storage, energy, industrial, automotive, and transportation markets, Everspin has built the strongest and fastest growing foundation of MRAM users in the world.

“We are very pleased to have Everspin Technologiesjoin the GSA,” said Jodi Shelton, co-founder and CEO of GSA. “Everspin brings a wealth of industry knowledge to the Alliance, and we look forward to their contributions to our industry events, interest groups and resources. As the GSA gains new members, we are ultimately supporting and enhancing the global semiconductor ecosystem.”

As a member of the GSA, Everspin Technologies will benefit from the unique neutral platform provided for collaboration, where global executives may interface and innovate with peers, partners, and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital.

About Everspin Technologies:

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, Automotive, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

About GSA:

GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable and sustainable high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. A leading industry organization that represents 300+ corporate members on six continents, including more than 120 public companies, GSA provides a unique, neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital. Members of the GSA represent 75 percent of the $500B+ semiconductor industry and continue to grow. For more information, visit www.gsaglobal.org. Follow GSA on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and WeChat.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to future events or results are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Everspin’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 3, 2022, and Everspin’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 filed with the SEC on August 8, 2022, as well as in Everspin’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made by Everspin in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and subsequent events may cause these expectations to change. Everspin disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

