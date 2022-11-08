SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service (Cal Water) customers reduced their water use for the fifth month in a row in September, despite a record-breaking heat wave that began the month. Seven of Cal Water’s districts surpassed 15% in reductions; company-wide, Cal Water reduced water use by 10.6% compared to September 2020.



“We are encouraged by our customers’ continued conservation progress in September, even as temperatures spiked across the state,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and CEO.

The seven Cal Water districts that surpassed 15% in water-use reductions are:

Antelope Valley, saving 24.4%

Los Altos, saving 26.1%

Marysville, saving 20.7%

Oroville, saving 18.8%

Palos Verdes, saving 25.0%

Westlake, saving 36.6%

Willows, saving 18.1%



Previously, Cal Water customers throughout the state reduced their water use in May by 6.5%, in June by 11.6%, in July by 12.4%, and in August by 12.3%.

Conservation savings for all Cal Water districts is available at drought.calwater.com/reductions. Customers can get more information about conservation rebates and programs, drought resources, and water restrictions at drought.calwater.com.

To assist with indoor savings as cooler temperatures approach, Cal Water has increased the following rebates for EPA WaterSense-labeled products:

Residential high-efficiency toilets, now up to $150

Residential high-efficiency clothes washers, now up to $600

Commercial high-efficiency toilets, now up to $400

Commercial high-efficiency urinals, now up to $400

Cal Water serves approximately 2 million people through 494,500 service connections in California. The utility has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434