Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 08, 2022!

Airbnb Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) has posted a shareholder letter containing its third quarter 2022 financial results on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb_Logo.jpg

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET today. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Interested parties can register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/UxGWzHKK. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website. A telephonic replay will be also available for three weeks following the call at (800) 770-2030 using conference ID: 24053.

About Airbnb
Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 1 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

favicon.png?sn=SF21757&sd=2022-11-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airbnb-announces-third-quarter-2022-results-301665193.html

SOURCE Airbnb, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF21757&Transmission_Id=202211011605PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF21757&DateId=20221101
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles