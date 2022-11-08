Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 08, 2022!

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

28 minutes ago
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today declared that the Corporation will pay a quarterly dividend of thirty cents ($0.30) per share on each outstanding share of the Company’s Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock, said dividend to be paid on December 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.

