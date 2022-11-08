Veracyte%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that three abstracts highlighting the company’s unique, multi-omics immuno-oncology capabilities and offerings will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s 37th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs (SITC 2022), taking place November 8-12, 2022, in Boston.

“Our comprehensive multi-omics expertise and tools have demonstrated potential to address critical questions related to the newest areas of cancer therapy, including which patients are most likely to benefit from immunotherapies,” said Corinne Danan, general manager for Veracyte’s Biopharma business unit. “The abstracts being presented at SITC 2022 will provide additional insight into how our Veracyte Biopharma Atlas and Brightplex offerings can enhance understanding of the tumor microenvironment to help our biopharma partners confidently advance every step of their oncology drug development programs.”

Following are details of the Veracyte abstracts that will be shared during poster sessions at the SITC 2022 Annual Meeting. Poster sessions will be held in the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Hall C.

Title: Multi-omics and multimodal analysis approach to construct a diffuse large B cell lymphoma atlas of tumor microenvironment for predictive modeling Presenter: Regis Perbost, Ph.D., Veracyte Date/Time: November 11, 2022, 9 a.m.–8:30 p.m. ET Poster #: 1454 Title: Brightplex® TCE and Brightplex® MDSC assays combination improves advanced NSCLC patients’ stratification under anti-PD1/L1 immunotherapy in the PIONeeR project Presenter: Jacques Fieschi, Ph.D., Veracyte Date/Time: November 10, 2022, 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. ET Poster #: 701 Title: Assessment of the spatial distribution and cell-to-cell interactions into the tumor micro-environment, within and between serial slides stained with Brightplex®, a sequential chromogenic multiplex assay Presenter: Aurélie Collignon, Veracyte Date/Time: November 10, 2022, 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. ET Poster #: 957

Veracyte will also host a symposium at SITC 2022 to provide additional detail regarding the development of the DLBCL Biopharma Atlas featured in poster 1454. The company’s Biopharma Atlas, generated through unsupervised multi-omics and multimodal assessment of thousands of parameters, may be used to generate customized maps and clusters for patient group identification and clinical outcome interpretation.

Title: Veracyte Biopharma Atlas: A TME-based multi-omics analysis for predictive modeling Speakers: Mike Mattie, Ph.D., Director, Translational Sciences and External Collaborations, Kite, a Gilead Company Jérôme Galon, Ph.D., Research Director at Inserm and Scientific Executive Director at Veracyte Sarah Turcan, Director, Pharma Services, Alliance Management at Veracyte Date/Time: November 11, 2022, 7:00-8:30 p.m. ET Location: Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Meeting Room 156

About Veracyte’s Biopharma Offerings

Veracyte collaborates with biopharma partners to provide novel insights, expertise and capabilities that empower partners to confidently advance every step of their oncology drug development programs. With an array of offerings that include the Veracyte Biopharma Atlas, Brightplex and Decipher GRID Real World Data (RWD), Veracyte helps address each partner’s unique oncology drug development needs, including therapeutics and diagnostic development, clinical development insights and decisions, clinical trial patient selection, and clinical trial management. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fio.veracyte.com%2F.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company that improves patient care by answering important clinical questions to inform diagnosis and treatment decisions. Our growing menu of advanced diagnostic tests help patients avoid risky, costly procedures and interventions, and reduce time to appropriate treatment. In addition to making our tests available in the United States through our central laboratories, our exclusive license to our best-in-class diagnostics instrument (nCounter Analysis System) positions us to deliver our tests to patients worldwide through laboratories that can perform them locally. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

