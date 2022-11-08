NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Instil Bio, Inc. ( TIL) resulting from allegations that Instil Bio may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Instil Bio securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=9501 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On October 31, 2022, before market hours, Instil Bio issued a press release entitled “Instil Bio Announces Voluntary Pause of Enrollment in Ongoing Clinical Trials Related to Manufacturing” which announced the pause and that the pause was due to “a recent decrease in the rate of successful manufacturing of ITIL-168, resulting in the inability to dose some patients whose individual product of ITIL-168 was not successfully manufactured.” Further, the Company announced that “[a]lthough no manufacturing failures have been observed to date in the ongoing Phase 1 trial of ITIL-306, the Company has also voluntarily paused enrollment in this trial as part of its overall manufacturing analysis.” The Company also announced that it “intends to provide an update on the manufacturing analysis by early Q1 2023.”

On this news, Instil Bio’s stock fell $1.95 per share, or 37%, to close at $3.30 per on October 31, 2022.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

