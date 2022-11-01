Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 08, 2022!

Airbnb to Participate at Web Summit

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced today that Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Office, Nathan Blecharczyk, will speak at the Web Summit Technology Conference held in Lisbon on Thursday, November 3, beginning at 16:40pm CET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at https://youtu.be/vGsj1fwkZnI.

Airbnb_Logo.jpg

About Airbnb
Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 1 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

favicon.png?sn=SF22070&sd=2022-11-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airbnb-to-participate-at-web-summit-301665365.html

SOURCE Airbnb, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF22070&Transmission_Id=202211011730PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF22070&DateId=20221101
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles