NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / First Acceptance Corporation ( OTCQX:FACO, Financial) today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Loss before income taxes, for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $10.8 million, compared with $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $8.6 million, compared with $0.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Diluted net loss per share was $0.23 for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared with diluted net loss per share of $0.01 for the same period in the prior year.

Loss before income taxes, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $19.6 million, compared with income before income taxes of $4.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $15.3 million, compared with net income of $4.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Diluted net loss per share was $0.41 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared with diluted net income per share of $0.11 for the same period in the prior year.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, we recognized unfavorable prior period loss and LAE development of $5.4 million, compared with unfavorable prior period loss and LAE development of $4.1 million, for the same period in the prior year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, we recognized $5.0 million of unfavorable prior period loss and LAE development compared with favorable prior period loss and LAE development of $2.2 million for the same period in the prior year.

Revenues and net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2022 included $0.4 million in net losses on investments, compared with $6.1 million in net gains on investments and foreclosed real estate held for sale for the same period in the prior year. Revenues and net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 included $1.2 million in net losses on investments, compared with $7.0 million in net gains on investments and foreclosed real estate held for sale for the same period in the prior year.

Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, Ken Russell, commented, "For the recent quarter, underwriting losses continued for Acceptance and other auto insurers. These losses were driven by the prolonged increase in inflation and the elevated cost for auto repairs and the replacement of used cars that has exceeded the impact of recent premium rate increases. The American Property Casualty Insurance Association reported that the private passenger automobile loss ratio for the second quarter of 2022 was the highest in more than 20 years. While we expect this inflationary challenge to continue into 2023, Acceptance will seek additional premium rate increases while working to reduce its expense ratio through cost containment efforts and by diversifying its business mix through the recent expansion of its variable cost independent agency channel."

Our management team and employees are saddened by the recent, untimely death of its President and Chief Operating Officer, Larry Willeford. Mr. Russell further commented: "The Acceptance team is united in honoring Larry's legacy and the lasting impact of his leadership."

About First Acceptance Corporation

We own and operate "Acceptance Insurance," an insurance agency headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee that sells insurance and related products underwritten and serviced by our own insurance companies (known as the First Acceptance Insurance Group) and through third-party carriers for which we receive a commission. We operate under an "Agency Model" in 15 states where we sell both our own underwritten insurance policies and those issued by third-party insurers for which we earn commissions.

Acceptance Insurance primarily sells non-standard personal automobile insurance through our own insurance companies and third-party carriers. Non-standard personal automobile insurance is sought after by individuals because of their inability or unwillingness to obtain standard insurance coverage due to various factors including their payment preference, failure to have maintained continuous insurance coverage, or their driving record. We also offer a variety of other commissionable third-party products such as roadside assistance and in most states, we also sell an insurance product for renters that we underwrite. We believe that our agency-focused operations provide us with a variety of insurance alternatives for our core customers as well as the ability to provide products that suit other potential customers.

Acceptance Insurance currently leases and operates 338 retail locations staffed with employee-agents. In addition to our retail locations, we are able to complete sales over the phone through employee-agents in our call center or through our consumer-based website and mobile platform. On a limited basis, we also sell our products through selected retail locations operated by independent agents.

Additional information about First Acceptance Corporation can be found online at www.acceptance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements made other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You can identify these statements from our use of the words "believe," "expect," or the negative of these objective terms and similar expressions. These statements, which have been included in reliance on the "safe harbor" provisions of the federal securities laws, involve risks and uncertainties. Investors are hereby cautioned that these statements may be affected by important factors, including, among others, the factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed by the Company with the OTCQX. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

First Acceptance Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (amounts in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 76,771 $ 76,366 $ 214,438 $ 218,802 (Loss) income before income taxes $ (10,801 ) $ (1,421 ) $ (19,598 ) $ 4,895 Net (loss) income $ (8,648 ) $ (532 ) $ (15,342 ) $ 4,402 Net (loss) income per diluted share $ (0.23 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.41 ) $ 0.11 Average diluted shares outstanding 37,744 38,242 37,794 38,478 Statutory Combined Ratio: Loss 85.5 % 85.6 % 80.0 % 72.6 % Expense 32.0 % 28.1 % 30.0 % 28.4 % Combined 117.5 % 113.7 % 110.0 % 101.0 %

