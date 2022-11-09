VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Sceptre Ventures Inc. ("Sceptre" and/or the "Company") (TSXV - NEX:SVP.H) announces that it has appointed Frances Petryshen to the Company's Board of Directors effective November 1, 2022, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Ms. Petryshen brings over 30 years of management experience with a specialization in corporate and regulatory compliance and governance for public, private and not-for-profit organizations. She has held roles as Director, Corporate Secretary, Compliance Officer and CFO, for a number of entities' throughout her career.

Currently, Ms. Petryshen provides compliance and corporate secretarial consulting services to VR Resources Ltd. (TSXV:VRR), Caravel Law, Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. and Titan Discovery Corp. More recently, she was Corporate Secretary for Balmoral Resources Ltd. until acquired by Wallbridge Mining in May 2020.

Ms. Petryshen is a Chartered Secretary, Accredited Director (Acc.Dir.) and a Fellow with the Chartered Governance Institute of Canada (FCG) where she served as President and Director of the British Columbia branch of the Institute for over 10 years.

About Sceptre Ventures Inc.

Sceptre Ventures Inc. is a Capital Pool Company ("CPC") within the meaning of the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Sceptre is currently engaged in identifying and evaluating businesses and assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction under the TSXV's CPC policy.

For Further Information:

Suite 1450-789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 1H2, Canada

Tel: 604-688-4219

Email: [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Sceptre Ventures Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/723393/Sceptre-Ventures-Announces-Appointment-of-Directors-and-Officers



