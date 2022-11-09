Company to Release Q3-22 Financial Results on November 18, 2022

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Route1 Inc. ( TSXV:ROI, Financial) (the "Company" or "Route1"), an advanced North American provider of turn-key engineering and professional services, today announced that Peter Chodos, the Company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer has entered into a new role with the Company and effective today's date becomes Executive Vice President, Corporate Development. The agreement between Peter Chodos and the Company will be for a period of one year and is extendable by mutual agreement. Mr. Chodos will continue with Route1 in leading its acquisition growth and other strategic initiatives, assisting in the execution of important operational tasks and managing capital market relationships including debt funders. Mr. Chodos will also continue as a director with Route1.

The Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held on November 30, 2022. The Company recently mailed its management information circular. One of the matters to be voted on at the Meeting is the election of the Company's directors. The Company has put forward three independent directors, Michael F. Doolan, Michael D. Harris and John Marino, for election, and Tony Busseri and Peter Chodos. Directors who are part of the Company's management team do not receive additional compensation as board directors.

Until a replacement for Peter Chodos is secured, Tony Busseri will add to his duties and act as the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO").

Q3 and YTD 2022 Financial Results

Route1 will report its financial results for the three- and nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 before the market opens on Friday, November 18, 2022.

The Company will hold a conference call and web cast to provide a business update on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:30 am Eastern Time. Call in details will be provided in the financial results news release on November 18, 2022.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is an advanced North American engineering and professional services company using data capture technologies. We bring security and operations together with real-time actionable intelligence to enhance safety and security, drive greater profitability and improve operational efficiencies. With a deep-rooted background in software development, network operations, and cybersecurity, Route1 brings a unique and valuable approach to the turn-key engineering and professional services arena. Route1's services follow a complete life-cycle model, ensuring the evolution of your technology to meet your desired outcomes. Route1 is listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Tony Busseri

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1 480 500-7030

[email protected]

This news release, required by applicable Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

© 2022 Route1 Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this document may be reproduced, transmitted or otherwise used in whole or in part or by any means without prior written consent of Route1 Inc. See https://www.route1.com/terms-of-use/ for notice of Route1's intellectual property.

This news release may contain statements that are not current or historical factual statements that may constitute forward-looking statements or future oriented financial information. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including, expectations regarding the expected growth in the value of support contracts for the LPR business, price and liquidity of the common shares, competition for skilled personnel, expected financial performance and subscription-based revenue, business prospects, technological developments, development activities and like matters. While Route1 considers these factors and assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the market demand for the Company's products and services and risk factors described in reporting documents filed by the Company. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of these and other risks and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or future oriented financial information to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Estimates used in this presentation are from Company sources. Past or forecasted performance is not a guarantee of future performance and readers should not rely on historical results or forward-looking statements or future oriented financial information as an assurance of future results.

