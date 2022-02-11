Solstein Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 303 stocks valued at a total of $113.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.93%), PSQ(7.09%), and RWM(6.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Solstein Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Solstein Capital, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:PSQ by 176,611 shares. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.34.

On 11/02/2022, ProShares Short QQQ -1x Shares traded for a price of $14.4 per share and a market cap of $1.59Bil. The stock has returned 28.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares Short QQQ -1x Shares has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Solstein Capital, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SH by 144,529 shares. The trade had a 1.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.66.

On 11/02/2022, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $16.01 per share and a market cap of $2.90Bil. The stock has returned 12.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Solstein Capital, LLC bought 17,700 shares of NYSE:FMX for a total holding of 19,700. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.

On 11/02/2022, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV traded for a price of $73.9 per share and a market cap of $26.44Bil. The stock has returned -8.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV has a price-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-book ratio of 2.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.40 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Solstein Capital, LLC bought 32,363 shares of ARCA:UUP for a total holding of 54,798. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.98.

On 11/02/2022, Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund traded for a price of $30.02 per share and a market cap of $2.26Bil. The stock has returned 19.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 14,894-share investment in ARCA:EFA. Previously, the stock had a 0.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.33 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $59.78 per share and a market cap of $41.93Bil. The stock has returned -23.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

