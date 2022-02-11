Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 125 stocks valued at a total of $308.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(13.26%), ESGU(9.08%), and USMV(7.09%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 509,319 shares in BATS:GOVT, giving the stock a 3.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.61 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $22.38 per share and a market cap of $21.35Bil. The stock has returned -14.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 85,397 shares in ARCA:LQD, giving the stock a 2.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $109.57 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $101.77 per share and a market cap of $34.71Bil. The stock has returned -21.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 91,801-share investment in BATS:EFG. Previously, the stock had a 2.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.57 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF traded for a price of $76.71 per share and a market cap of $9.08Bil. The stock has returned -30.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru established a new position worth 44,386 shares in ARCA:OEF, giving the stock a 2.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $180.79 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, iShares S&P 100 ETF traded for a price of $172.66 per share and a market cap of $7.59Bil. The stock has returned -17.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:FALN by 205,270 shares. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.94.

On 11/02/2022, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $24.11 per share and a market cap of $1.71Bil. The stock has returned -16.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

