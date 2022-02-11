Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 62 stocks valued at a total of $166.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(10.61%), VTI(8.52%), and SPY(7.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 1,813 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 35,026. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 11/02/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $384.52 per share and a market cap of $366.79Bil. The stock has returned -15.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SNPS by 1,766 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $338.58.

On 11/02/2022, Synopsys Inc traded for a price of $291.17 per share and a market cap of $44.52Bil. The stock has returned -11.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Synopsys Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-book ratio of 7.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.06 and a price-sales ratio of 9.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 3,162 shares of ARCA:VIG for a total holding of 77,613. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.19.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF traded for a price of $148.3 per share and a market cap of $62.75Bil. The stock has returned -7.99% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

During the quarter, Clarity Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 1,791 shares of ARCA:VTI for a total holding of 78,762. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 11/02/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $193.43 per share and a market cap of $260.18Bil. The stock has returned -17.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

The guru sold out of their 6,110-share investment in ARCA:SCHO. Previously, the stock had a 0.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.77 during the quarter.

On 11/02/2022, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF traded for a price of $48.02 per share and a market cap of $9.88Bil. The stock has returned -5.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

